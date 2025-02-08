Family of boy stabbed at school lead march in his memory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his school in Sheffield led a march through the city to commemorate him.

Harvey Willgoose’s parents, Caroline and Mark Willgoose, held a banner as they marched from Sheffield town hall towards Sheffield United’s stadium in Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Their son died on Monday after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic School in Granville Road in the city.

Hundreds of people joined the march, which was held both to remember Harvey and to spread an anti-knife crime message. Participants held banners which read “Lives not knives”.

People were asked to wear red and white and some took balloons in the colour of Sheffield United’s kit.

Harvey was an avid supporter of the club and went to games with his friends.

Marchers chanted “Goose Army” and “There’s only one Harvey Willgoose” in memory of the popular teenager.

The march was supported by Sheffield anti-knife crime charity Always An Alternative.

Anthony Olaseinde, founder of the charity, was at the protest to “show support for the friends and family of Harvey”.

He called for action on knife crime in the UK.

Mr Olaseinde told the PA news agency: “For those people that have got the power, it’s been going on for far too long and we’ve not seen enough action. We have had enough of your words, we want to see change.”

In the fifteenth minute of the Championship match against Portsmouth, fans clapped to commemorate Harvey, while his picture was shown on screens throughout the stadium.

Football fans at West Bromwich’s stadium in Birmingham paid tribute in the same way when the Albion faced Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Earlier, churches in the city held services to remember him.

A mass was held at St Joseph’s church in Handsworth, Sheffield.

Monsignor Desmond Sexton, the vicar general of the Hallam diocese, said the mass for Harvey focused on being with the family.

He told Sky News: “(It was about) supporting them always and to remember that this is a young life, a beautiful life, that has now come to a tragic end.

“Yet at the same time, never to be forgotten, never to be thought of in the past, but always with us in the present and the future in our hearts and in our minds.”

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey, has been remanded into youth detention accommodation.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A trial date was fixed for June 30.