The family of a 10-year-old girl who died after being attacked by their dog has paid tribute to a “wonderful” daughter.

Savannah Bentham, who had a “close relationship” with the family pet, suffering serious injuries after being bitten at their home in the area of the market town of Malton in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called on Friday at 4pm, but despite the efforts of medical professionals and a members of the public, the girl died at the scene.

An investigation into what happened is under way and the force said one line of inquiry is the dog’s behaviour, to try to find out why it attacked.

On Monday, in a statement released through North Yorkshire Police, the girl’s family said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

The police have confirmed that the dog, whose breed has not yet been identified, will be destroyed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “One of the lines of inquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

“All indications so far suggest it was out of character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship.”

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday evening, and an inquest will start in the coming days.

The police spokesperson added: “Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

“We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

“We will provide more information when we are able to.”