Family pays tribute to ‘proud Irishman’ fatally injured while running errands

Relatives have paid tribute to a “proud Irishman” who was fatally injured while out running errands.

John Mackey, 87, had been to the supermarket and a kebab shop in Manor House, north London, on the afternoon of May 6 before he was allegedly set upon near Goodchild Road.

The pensioner suffered head injuries and died in hospital two days later.

On Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation into his death, gave details of the “adored” uncle’s life.

He said: “John was a proud Irishman and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident.

“His family tell us he was one of 11 children. He was born in Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland, and moved to London in the 1950s.

“He was uncle to a remarkable 22 nieces and nephews and a brother to his remaining four siblings, they will all miss him.

“John’s family describe him as funny and charming. He was a life-long Arsenal fan, who was adored by his family and was loved by his local community.

“His family will join John on one final trip back to Ireland where he’ll be laid to rest.”

“I would like to reassure the local community that a man has been charged and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with John’s death.”

Peter Augustine, 58, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, north London, was arrested on May 8 and charged with Mr Mackey’s murder and robbery.

On Tuesday, his case was brought to the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

Judge Richard Marks KC set a two-week trial from November 3, with a plea hearing on July 29.