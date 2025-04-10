Family of teenager killed in car and bus crash ‘completely devastated’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of one of three teenagers killed a crash between a car and bus have said they are “completely devastated”.

The car is believed to have hit the bus on a narrow railway bridge on Bedfont Road, in Feltham, west London, just before midnight on March 31.

Officers at the scene found both vehicles on fire, police said.

The three victims, who were passengers in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene, have been named as Star Tomkins, 17, Jimmy Savory, 17, and Harley Woods, 18, by the Met Police on Thursday.

Harley Woods’ family said in a statement: “We as a family are completely devastated by the loss of Harley.

“We ask if we can be left in peace to grieve and find a way through this.”

In a tribute on a Go Fund Me page that has raised more than £10,000 towards funeral costs, Star Tomkins’ loved ones called her a “beloved daughter, sister granddaughter, niece and best friend”.

“She had a heart of gold and be deeply missed by many,” the tribute said.

In a post on the fundraising page, one contributor described her as an “amazing friend”.

A fourth passenger who was in the car was taken to hospital, police said

Two passengers on the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.

Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.