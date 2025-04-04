Family of girl, 13, killed in house fire say she was a ‘shining light’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 13-year-old girl who died in a house fire near Liverpool have paid tribute to her, saying she was “filled with dreams, laughter and love”.

The blaze was found in the first-floor rear bedroom of a mid-terraced house in Kingsway, Prescot, late on Wednesday evening, Merseyside Police said.

A man, a woman and five children escaped unharmed – but teenager Layla Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said in a statement: “Layla was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

“She was funny, charismatic, and so quick-witted—always ready with a joke or a clever remark that brought smiles to those around her. With an infectious energy and a heart full of love, she had a way of making every moment brighter.

“She was a true friend to so many, always bringing laughter and warmth wherever she went. She had a passion for TikTok, make-up, and drawing — expressing her creativity in ways that made her uniquely Layla.

“Layla was a typical, happy, and full-of-life 13-year-old, filled with dreams, laughter and love. She was cherished beyond words by her mum, dad, brothers, sisters and grandparents who adored her deeply. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and left a lasting impact on so many.

“We thank everyone for their kind words and flowers. As a family we ask for everyone to respect our privacy and leave us to grieve at this truly sad time.”

The fire was put out by around 12.30am on Thursday and neighbouring properties were checked for fire and smoke, police said.

A joint investigation involving the force and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.