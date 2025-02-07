Family of Eli Sharabi welcome news he is set to be released by Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British family of Eli Sharabi has welcomed news he is on the list of Israeli hostages Hamas plans to release next.

Mr Sharabi, 52, was taken captive by the militants from Kibbutz Beeri, a communal farm that was one of the hardest hit in the Hamas attack.

His Bristol-born wife, Lianne, and their teenage daughters, Noiya and Yahel, were killed by militants while hiding in their safe room.

His brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

Mr Sharabi is due to be released on Saturday alongside Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, in the fifth round of exchanges of hostages for Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Lawyers for the family, Adam Rose and Adam Wagner, said in a statement it was imperative that release arrangements prioritise the safety of the hostages.

“We and our clients, the Sharabi and Brisley families, are pleased and relieved that Eli Sharabi is reportedly on the list for release by Hamas, due to take place tomorrow,” the statement read.

“There cannot be a repeat of the scenes a week ago when hostages were put at danger of injury and death by a mob of thousands of people.

“We call on the UK Government, which has taken formal responsibility for Eli due to his close British connections, to call for this and use any diplomatic means to achieve it.

“Hostage taking is a war crime and every nation should be calling for the hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally so that their almost-500-day ordeal, and that of their families, is brought to an end,” they added.