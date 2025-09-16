Family of stabbing victim vow he will not be another knife crime statistic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 15-year-old boy who died from stab wounds are determined he will not become just “another statistic in the rise of knife crime”.

Mohanad Abdullaahi Goobe died in Manchester on Monday afternoon.

Greater Manchester Police said another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

In a statement, his family said: “Mohanad’s life has been cut tragically short, it is difficult to comprehend that seeing your son head off for school in the morning, would be the last time that we would see that handsome face.

“Mohanad deserves to be remembered for the young man who was loved by his family, and loved big in return, not as the boy whose life was taken with no thought or reason.

“We will not allow his name to be known as yet another statistic in the rise of knife crime.”

His family remembered Mohanad, the youngest of three siblings, as “quick to laugh, easy to love, with a ready smile”.

“Our son had an uncanny ability to make you laugh, making it sometimes difficult to be serious with him,” they said.

“Mohanad had many friends, he was loyal and often played the class clown, simply to see them laugh.”

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance near Moss Lane East and Monton Street at around 4.30pm on Monday, police said.

They have appealed for witnesses and urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward, but asked that it not be shared on social media.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are continuing, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, from the force’s major incident team, confirmed additional officers were in the area as part of a wider response to the incident.

“We know just how shocking this incident has been for the whole community and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances behind it,” he said.

“We have a teenage boy in custody and are exploring multiple lines of enquiry, but are asking for anyone with any information to please come forward.

“Any information you have could greatly assist our investigation, and I would urge the public to share it with us.”