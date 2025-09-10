Attack on asylum hotel ‘absolutely despicable’, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has branded an attack on an asylum hotel in Falkirk as “despicable”.

The campaign group Stand Up to Racism claimed a brick was thrown through the window of the Cladhan Hotel on Monday night.

The hotel has been the site of a number of protests, with some activists urging the UK Government to shut the facility.

Speaking at a press conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday, John Swinney said: “I absolutely deprecate the throwing of a brick at the window of the hotel.

“I think it’s absolutely despicable that should have happened.

“There are people inside that hotel who have experienced fear and terror and I’m appalled that they’re experiencing fear and terror in Scotland, our country.”

On the protests more widely, the First Minister said he had seen some “terrible language” used on banners.

“Absolutely appalling language about people, fellow human beings, and that is designed to create some fear and alarm,” he said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.05am on Tuesday September 9, we were called to a report of a window being broken at a premises on Kemper Avenue, Falkirk.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anti-racism group Falkirk For All described the attack as an “act of intimidation” and said it was “unacceptable”.

A spokesperson for the group added: “Rising anti-immigration rhetoric is fuelling hostility and creating an environment where such actions take place. Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community, and actions like this bring our town into disrepute.

“If you truly believe in community safety and what is best for Falkirk, then you should do more than just distance yourself from such actions.

“We call upon Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures to publicly condemn this act of violence. To remain silent is to endorse attacks that impact local workers, staff, and residents, and encourages further anti-social behaviour in our town.

“Falkirk should not, and does not, tolerate these targeted attacks against our community. Our town is an inclusive, diverse place and there is no room for division and racism here.”

Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures – which has organised protests at the hotel – rejected claims it was involved in the incident, describing the allegations as “false” and “defamatory”, and claiming they will be “met with legal challenge”.

In a statement posted on Facebook, it added: “Our group has repeatedly and consistently condemned any acts of violence, vandalism, or intimidation.

“Throwing a brick, damaging property, or endangering individuals is entirely against the ethos of our campaign.

“We organise peaceful and legal demonstrations focused on community safety and accountability. Nothing more, nothing less.”