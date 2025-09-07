Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mahmood to host Five Eyes border talks in first major job as Home Secretary

The meeting between US, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and UK counterparts will take place in London this week.

Nina Lloyd
Sunday 07 September 2025 11:02 EDT
Shabana Mahmood will host her first major engagement as Home Secretary this week (PA)
Shabana Mahmood will host her first major engagement as Home Secretary this week (PA)

Shabana Mahmood will host ministers from the so-called Five Eyes security alliance for talks on tackling people smuggling and child sexual exploitation in her first major engagement as Home Secretary.

The meeting between US, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and UK counterparts will take place in London this week.

Ms Mahmood said: “Rebuilding our reputation on the world stage is how we tackle serious organised crime and secure our borders.

“We have already reset our relationship with the EU, struck a people smuggling deal with the G7 and operationalised a first-of its-kind returns agreement with France. Today, we will agree new measures to protect our borders with our Five Eyes partners, hitting people smugglers hard.

“The Five Eyes might be drawn from different corners of the globe, but we are united by our alliance. As the security threats we all face become more complex and span continents, we are stronger and safer together.”

