More than two in three university students in paid jobs while studying – survey

More than two in three full-time university students are now undertaking paid work during term time, a survey suggests.

University undergraduates are spending less time on independent study as more take on jobs, according to the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank and Advance HE report.

A survey of 10,232 full-time undergraduates in the UK found that 68% had paid work while they were studying, up from 56% in 2024.

The number of students working in term time has nearly doubled in a decade, with only 35% in paid employment in term time in 2015.

The Student Academic Experience Survey 2025, carried out between January and March, suggests time spent on independent study has fallen significantly, from 13.6 hours per week in 2024 to 11.6 hours this year.

Experts have suggested that cost-of-living pressures are affecting the student experience, and they say universities should consider how they can support students who are balancing multiple commitments.

Students now spend an average of 39.8 hours per week in paid work and study, which is a slight fall from 41.7 hours per week in 2024, the survey found.

But the report said the figures imply that “something had to give” and the hours spent in employment have “partly come at the expense of independent study time” which has declined significantly in the past year.

The proportion of undergraduate students reporting that their course is good or very good value for money has dropped from 39% in 2024 to 37% this year.

The report said: “Students have faced some particular and ongoing challenges around the cost of living and needing to work for pay while at university, which has in turn put greater pressure on how the overall experience has been perceived in terms of value.”

The findings come as university leaders have been warning of significant financial concerns caused by a drop in the number of international students, as well as frozen tuition fees paid by domestic students.

A number of institutions across the UK have announced redundancies and course closures over the past year as a result of growing financial pressures.

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said: “Given the severe funding challenges, many students are struggling to pay their bills and institutions are often struggling to provide their students with what they expect, though both students and staff have also displayed considerable resilience in the face of adversity.

“The fact that a large majority of students now undertake paid work during term time, and often at a high number of hours each week, suggests the student experience is completely different to the norm when today’s policymakers were in higher education.”

More than one in 10 (11%) students said they would not enter higher education if they could decide again, compared with 6% last year.

But the survey also found that 26% of students said they felt their experience had exceeded their expectations, which is an increase from 22% in 2024.

Alison Johns, chief executive of Advance HE, said: “While the higher education sector faces significant financial challenges, it’s encouraging to see evidence of resilience in the student experience.

“The quality of teaching and assessment feedback remains strong, and more students are having their expectations exceeded than ever before.

“However, the striking increase in students undertaking paid work alongside their studies signals a fundamental shift – and institutions will be thinking carefully about how they accommodate this change.

“We need to consider how teaching, learning and support can evolve to better serve students who are balancing multiple commitments while maintaining academic quality.”

The Government announced in November that undergraduate tuition fees in England, which have been frozen at £9,250 since 2017, will rise to £9,535 for the 2025-26 academic year.

It also announced that maintenance loans will increase in line with inflation in the 2025-26 academic year to help students with their living costs.

A spokesperson for Universities UK (UUK) said: “These survey results demonstrate that universities continue to deliver high quality teaching, despite immense financial pressures.

“There has been a significant increase in students who feel their experience has exceeded their expectations, and high levels of satisfaction with the quality of teaching and assessment feedback.

“However, the cost-of-living crisis is hitting students hard, with increasing numbers taking up part-time work alongside study, creating less opportunity to engage with the wider student experience.

“Universities have stepped up their support by providing additional targeted hardship funding, digital technology so they can continue to learn flexibly, increased wellbeing and mental health support, access to discounted meals and other helpful initiatives.

“But to ensure that all students who want to are able to access and make the most of their time at university, we need the Government to do its bit to protect the student experience by urgently addressing the insufficient maintenance package.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman said: “The dire situation we inherited has forced us to make tough decisions to put universities on a firmer financial footing, but we also recognise the challenges facing students and have increased maintenance loans in line with inflation to support them.

“We have also protected Strategic Priority Grant funding to boost access and participation, and are calling on universities to do more to expand opportunity and improve outcomes for disadvantaged students.

“We aim to publish our plans for HE reform as part of the Post-16 Education and Skills Strategy white paper in the summer, as we fix the foundations of higher education through our Plan for Change.”