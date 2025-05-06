Boy, 13, dies after jumping into Exeter canal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage boy has died after being pulled from a canal in Exeter.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm on bank holiday Monday after a 13-year-old boy failed to surface after jumping into the canal at Clapperbrook Lane East.

The boy, who has not been named, was pulled from the water, reportedly near Salmonpool Swingbridge over the Exeter Ship Canal, where he received first aid. He was then taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he died.

Devon and Cornwall Police’s acting superintendent Chris Conway described the incident as “awful and tragic” as the boy’s family is supported by specialist officers.

He said: “This is an awful and tragic incident, and we offer our condolences to the family who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.”

The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

The Ship Canal leads from - and beside - the River Exe to Exeter Quay. Constructed in the 1560s, it is one of the oldest artificial waterways in the UK.

Last year, Exeter City Council issued a warning about the dangers swimming in the canal because of the risk from underwater obstacles and propellers of boats. The council said that around the Double Locks area – or anywhere beside canal lock gates - was a “particularly dangerous spot”.

“The gates have sluices that are well below the waterline, that create a strong underwater current that can easily drag people under.”

There are signs around the canal to deter people from swimming there.

Councillr Ruth Williams, Lead Councillor for City Management said: “The Canal is not a safe place to be swimming in or jumping into.

“Often people can’t see what they are jumping into and there are considerable risks from the propellers of boats and invisible underwater currents. As well as the risk from cold water shock, taking in water may be harmful and there is a threat to wildlife, especially nesting birds,” she added.