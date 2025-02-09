Housing worker blocked from seeing family abroad due to eVisa issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A community worker was left unable to prove his refugee status or travel to see his family due to eVisa problems in the latest in a string of issues facing foreign nationals.

Jorge Gomez, 29, has had the right to live and work in the UK since December 2022, when he was granted refugee status on the grounds he experienced political persecution in his home country of Nicaragua.

He applied for an eVisa at the beginning of November last year after the Home Office told millions of foreign nationals in the UK to move to a digital immigration system before 31 December 2024.

However, despite applying three times, he was left waiting for an eVisa for months, with the delay ending his plans to see his family abroad in January. His eVisa problems were finally fixed, only after The Independent contacted the Home Office.

Mr Gomez, who lives in Chesham in Buckinghamshire, said: “I’ve applied for the eVisa three times. I’ve tried to create an account, tried to link it up, and it doesn’t work.

“I got an email from the Home Office, saying it was sorted, but in reality it wasn’t. I got another email saying IT is working on your eVisa. But we are already in February and this is still not working.”

open image in gallery Jorge Gomez has experienced problems in the past with accessing his digital immigration status ( Angela Grabowska )

Emails show that Mr Gomez’s case was referred to the Home Office’s technical support team on 31 December 2024. He was then told “not to make any travel arrangements until you have received confirmation your eVisa has been corrected”.

Mr Gomez, who supports people struggling with housing issues, had been planning a trip in early January to central America to see his siblings, mother and grandmother. He is unable to return to Nicaragua, so had been hoping to see them in nearby El Salvador or Costa Rica.

He said: “I haven’t seen my mum or siblings in seven years. I started applying for my eVisa early last year because I wanted to get it done so I could go and see my family. I was looking forward to it and it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

“That whole journey is gone now.”

This is not the first time that Mr Gomez has encountered problems with the Home Office. He spent around 15 months from 2023 to 2024 unable to generate a share code, which is needed to prove immigration status to landlords or employers.

“I would say I made over 100 calls to the Home Office trying to sort it out,” he said.

open image in gallery Foreign nationals taking flights have reported facing issues with the eVisa rollout ( PA )

A couple of hours after The Guardian wrote about his situation, his share code was fixed, Mr Gomez said. Referring to the latest issue, he said: “It is literally deja vu with the eVisa.”

The Independent has been documenting problems facing foreign nationals after the rollout of electronic visas. Some travellers have reported difficulty boarding UK-bound flights and some refugees have been left without any way to prove their immigration status.

While Mr Gomez is fortunate that his employer knows he has the right to live and work in the UK, many new refugees who are waiting on eVisas have been left unable to open bank accounts or access housing.

Andreea Dumitrache, chief executive at citizens rights group The3million, said: “It’s disgraceful how Jorge’s eVisa was broken for a second time, pushing him into insecurity, waiting for months on end, unable to even make plans to visit his family who he’s not seen for so many years.

“We’ve received hundreds of reports of countless eVisa errors in the last few months alone.” She added that the system was “inherently flawed and authoritarian, denying people their personal freedom and rights, pushing migrants into destitution, taking away job opportunities and causing travel chaos”.

She added: “We urge ministers to reconsider and prevent further harm by providing people with a physical back-up of their eVisa, safeguarding against a scandal on the same scale as Windrush.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are listening carefully to people’s concerns and ensuring that anyone who is having trouble accessing their eVisa is supported.

“eVisas bring significant benefits. They cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with, unlike a physical document, and also increase the UK immigration system’s security and efficiency."