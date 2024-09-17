Vulnerable families warned of UK immigration process change

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Vulnerable people who have physical immigration documents are being encouraged to switch as soon as possible to an electronic system under a new government campaign.

Millions of visa holders in the UK have been told to switch from physical documents to an evisa before the deadline of the end of December.

Many thousands have already made the switch but the government is worried that vulnerable people – such as disabled, homeless or isolated individuals – will miss out.

The switch is part of a nationwide drive to digitise the UK border and immigration system. Physical documents will be gradually phased out and nearly all visa holders living in the UK will have access to an eVisa by 2025.

The Home Office is now launching an advertising campaign for vulnerable customers to try and make sure they are not left behind during the electronic rollout.

The Home Office is funding community organisations to contact hard-to-reach communities about the eVisa roll out ( PA )

Four organisations, Migrant Help, Citizens Advice Scotland, the Welsh Refugee Council and Advice Northern Ireland, are being funded to reach out and support people with the transition, as well as 60 community-based organisations.

Up to £4million is being provided to the groups to reach people who might not have seen the call out, and support those who have trouble with the online switchover.

Lawyers have previously warned that some migrants living in the UK may miss the deadline and only realise they need online documents when they try to rent a home or return to the UK from holiday.

Migrant charity Praxis has criticised the short time frame for people to switch over, saying that the 2025 deadline was a “cliff-edge” that could leave people without the ability to prove their rights.

The Home Office has already battled problems with an immigration database earlier this year that saw thousands of people being listed with incorrect names, photographs or immigration status.

Speaking about the eVisa roll out, minister for migration and citizenship Seema Malhotra said: “Everyone with physical immigration documents is urged to take action now to switch to an eVisa, and I want to reassure those who need it that free advice and support is available.”