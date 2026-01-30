Fire near Euston station sparks major disruption to UK rail services
Passengers are facing disruption on the rail line between London and Watford Junction
A fire at a building close to London’s Euston station is causing major disruption to rail services between the capital and several other UK cities.
National Rail Enquiries said the West Coast Main Line is blocked between London Euston and Watford Junction because of the blaze in Camden, north London.
London Fire Brigade said it was first alerted to the fire at a single-storey commercial building at 9:31am on Friday.
It has sent 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters to the scene on Regent’s Park Road.
The incident is causing disruption to Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground and Southern services.
Avanti West Coast services to London are reportedly being held at stations as far as Warrington, Cheshire.
Affected passengers are able to use their tickets on certain alternative routes.
