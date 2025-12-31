Eurostar tells passengers to expect delays as services resume

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurostar has told passengers to prepare for delays after their New Year travel plans were hit by a power outage in the Channel Tunnel and cancellations.

Some Eurostar services between London and Europe resumed on Tuesday evening, but the train operator warned there could still be a long wait as only one line was available to run trains on.

Thousands of passengers, hoping to get away to celebrate the new year, faced hours of delays after the train operator cancelled all its London to Europe service when an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train blocked all routes.

On Tuesday evening it said that “as the overhead power supply issues in the Channel Tunnel still remain, only one line is available to run trains on” and warned of continued “delays and longer journey times than usual” for the rest of the day.

In a statement, it added: “Therefore, we continue to advise our customers to rebook their journey for another day if possible, with free exchanges available.

“We also advise customers not to come to our stations if their trains have been already been cancelled.

“Although outside of our control, we apologise for the disruption today and will continue to keep customers updated with the latest information and support them with rescheduling their bookings.”

LeShuttle was also affected, but the operator said its services between Folkestone and Calais were resuming while warning of six-hour delays at the Folkestone terminal.

A message on LeShuttle’s website on Tuesday at 9pm said: “Following a power supply issue, our teams are working hard to restore our service as quickly as possible.

“We apologise and thank customers for their patience.”

The Channel Tunnel accommodates Eurostar services as well as LeShuttle vehicle-carrying trains between the UK and France.

Getlink, which operates the Channel Tunnel, said that “an incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic”.

On Tuesday evening, Getlink said there was a “gradual resumption of traffic”, with services operating alternately in both directions.

A spokesman added: “Work will carry on tonight to enable a return to normal conditions overnight.”

Earlier Eurostar staff at St Pancras station in central London were seen handing out water bottles to people waiting by a cordon who were caught up in the delays.

Cars hoping to cross the Eurotunnel caused traffic jams on the approach to the Folkestone terminal.

LeShuttle passenger Tim Brown said he had been stuck in his car on the train at the Calais terminal for more than three hours with “no access to food or water”.

Mr Brown, who was trying to get back to the UK after spending Christmas in Germany, was travelling with his dogs Rilo and Vinnie who he said are “hating life” stuck on the train.

“The fact that nobody has come around offering everybody a bottle of water is what has shocked me the most,” he said.

“I know things happen, but surely that would be an easy way to help.”