UK in ‘potentially good position’ with Trump administration, says McFadden

The UK is “potentially in a good position” with the Trump administration, a Cabinet minister has said, ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to the US next week.

Pat McFadden said it is clear Europe must “do more” to contribute to its own defence and the UK must play a leading role in the change.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said that whatever developments occur in the Ukraine war, Russia must not feel “emboldened”.

The Prime Minister has recently suggested UK troops could be part of a European “reassurance force” deployed to Ukraine following the end of the war.

But he is also seeking a US “backstop” to any peace agreement and this is expected to be part of his discussions with Donald Trump in Washington.

The visit will come amid a growing rift between the US President and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as signals from the Trump administration that is sees Europe as less of a security priority.

Mr McFadden spoke at a Labour Friends of Scotland fringe event at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a “good and constructive relationship with the United States administrations” but said the UK should also “play a leading role in the change response that is going to have to come”.

Asked about the PM’s visit to the US next week, he said it was important to “understand the depth of this situation”.

He said: “The truth is Europe has benefited from the US security umbrella and we are being asked to do more and we are going to have to do more.

“I don’t think people should see that as bleak, that is simply a necessary response because the first duty of any government is to protect its own people and we will protect the British people, we will do what is necessary to do that.

“I think the UK is potentially in a good position with this administration, if we handle it correctly.

“Handling it correctly doesn’t mean following every twist and turn of every comment, but is focusing on what will actually happen as well as what was said.”

He continued: “This is a big moment for us, we are going to have to step up on our own security.

“In the future, it is really important we do that and whatever happens in the next few months you do not end up with a situation where Russia feels emboldened by the outcome, and that they see resolve on the European continent for those countries to work together.”

He also spoke about the upcoming 2026 Scottish Parliament elections, stressing the need to “make the most of the potential partnership” there could be between Labour governments at Holyrood and Westminster.

Mr McFadden said: “There is a need for change in how the state works. People have to get more bang for their buck.

“The issues of NHS waiting lists, the issues of educational outcomes, the issues of the look and feel of the streets of a city like Glasgow.”