Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK ticket-holder has claimed a £25 million EuroMillions jackpot, the second such win in the country within a week, The National Lottery has announced. The fortunate individual secured £25,701,358 in Friday's draw.

This follows another UK player winning £26 million on October 3, a prize that was also successfully claimed.

But, there are two missing millionaires from recent Lotto draws.

On October 4, a single ticket-holder won the Lotto jackpot of £10,633,323. They matched all six main numbers in the draw, 06, 08, 12, 33, 49, 59, to walk away with the jackpot. This ticket was purchased in retail.

And on October 8, the Lotto jackpot was won again, when a single ticket matched the six main numbers 02, 21, 42, 48, 56, 57 and it is now worth £2 million.

Both prizes are waiting to be claimed.

open image in gallery Allwyn has also called for ticket-holders to check their slips as two millionaires have yet to claim their prizes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said on Saturday: “Wow, it’s been an exciting night for EuroMillions players, as a single UK ticket-holder has landed the amazing £25M jackpot!

“That’s two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins in the space of a week, after another lucky player scooped the incredible £26M jackpot in last Friday’s draw (3 October).

“Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

A second UK ticket-holder became a millionaire via the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the winning code TGXG94724.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 22, 25, 31 and 34 and the Thunderball number was 13, with one ticket winning a guaranteed £500,000.

Mr Carter added: “Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it’s a way to contribute to something much bigger.

“Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50BN raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.

“From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.”