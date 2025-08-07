Cancer survivor wins £1m EuroMillions prize after battling illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A single father from Norfolk, who recently battled bowel cancer, captured the heartwarming moment he revealed his £1 million lottery win to his son, sparking an emotional celebration in their kitchen.

Paul Harvey, 51, of Attleborough, a full-time dad, has endured an unsettling two years undergoing treatment for his bowel cancer.

Now, with his newfound fortune, Mr Harvey plans to treat his two teenage children to their first foreign holiday together, with Greece as the chosen destination.

He also intends to purchase a Fiat 500 for his daughter, who is currently learning to drive.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Harvey stated: "Life hasn’t always been easy, but the kids mean the world to me, and they always come first."

He added: "We have never been away abroad together, and I would love to take them both to Greece. But first, we need to get our passports."

Mr Harvey filmed the moment he broke the news of his win to his son after he returned home from school.

open image in gallery Paul Harvey and his son excitedly hugged, laughed and jumped around the kitchen after he announced he had won the lottery ( Paul Harvey/EuroMillions )

With his voice cracking with emotion, Mr Harvey asked his son: “How many millionaires do you know?”

His son, whose details he is keeping private, said “zero, I’ve got not money”, and Mr Harvey swore and told him: “You do now.”

His son said: “Shut up, you’re joking, you’re lying.”

Mr Harvey replied: “On my life, a million pounds, mate.”

The pair then excitedly hugged, laughed and jumped around the kitchen.

“I wanted to tell the kids in person so when my son got home, I set up my phone to record it,” said Mr Harvey.

“I got a massive lump in my throat as I asked him, ‘how many millionaires do you know?’”

open image in gallery Paul Harvey, 51, from Attleborough, Norfolk celebrates his £1 million lottery win ( National Lottery/PA )

Mr Harvey also plans to help his son and daughter as they near the end of their full-time education.

“I am so proud of what the kids have achieved already in life,” he said.

“They both have big ideas about what they want to do when they leave school, and I cannot wait to help them in their chosen careers.

“It’s the important stuff like helping them to learn to drive and getting them a car and insurance so they can get to college and then work.

“My daughter has a driving test later this year and I would love to get her a second-hand Fiat 500 for her to practise in.”

Mr Harvey entered the EuroMillions draw on July 4 but did not realise he had won the life-changing sum until a week later.

He got an email from the National Lottery urging him to check his account and get in touch urgently, which he initially thought was a scam.

He won by matching the unique raffle code in the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw.

“It felt like forever waiting for the kids to get home from school so I could break the news,” he said.

“Their reactions were hilarious and heart-warming.

“We all feel ridiculously excited and relieved in equal measure.

“It just doesn’t seem real.”

open image in gallery Paul Harvey celebrates his £1 million lottery win (National Lottery/ PA)

Mr Harvey, who previously lived in Cyprus, said: “We can afford our very own home, and I can finally have my own bedroom rather than sleeping downstairs.

“And to go on a family holiday altogether will be fantastic.

“I can speak Greek fluently and I can’t wait to show off to the kids.

“I lived in Cyprus for 12 years when I was younger.

“I would love to go back one day but for now it’s a holiday in Greece for me and the kids.

“This win gives us so many more options, but I want to take my time and do it right.”