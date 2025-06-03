Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One lucky ticket-holder could have just bagged the biggest EuroMillions win the UK has ever seen as the winning lottery numbers are revealed.

In a record EuroMillions draw, Tuesday’s jackpot was an estimated £199 million.

If a UK player has scooped the top prize, it would mark the largest win the country has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Tuesday’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 12, 15, 38, 47, 48. The Lucky Stars are 05, 07.

No-one won the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, meaning the top prize rolled over into Tuesday’s draw.

In around an hour, it will be revealed if the top prize has rolled over again – or if a lucky ticket-holder has bagged the “massive life-changing win”.

They would have become richer than the likes of Dua Lipa, who is worth an estimated £104 million, and Harry Kane, reportedly worth around £91million.

If a player has won and they are from the UK, this would land them at the number one spot of The National Lottery’s biggest scoops, according to Allwyn.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, explained: “If a single UK ticket-holder wins the lot, they’ll instantly become richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane whilst landing at the number one spot of The National Lottery’s biggest wins.”

An Anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on 19 July 2022.

Just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022. At the time, Joe was a communications sales engineer, and Jess ran a hairdressing salon with her sister.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year. The winner became immediately wealthier than popstar Dua Lip and Michael Buble, who is worth around £63 million.

Meanwhile, the biggest this year was £83 million in January.

In the other competitions from tonight’s draw, one UK millionaire was created through Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code: HKVV08213.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 01, 09, 11, 17, 20. The Thunderball was 05.