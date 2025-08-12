Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot estimated to hit £201m

One UK player came close to the jackpot, winning more than £600,000 for matching five numbers and one lucky star.

PA Reporters
Tuesday 12 August 2025 17:44 EDT
The jackpot for the Euromillions will climb to an estimated £201 million (Allwyn/PA)
The jackpot for the Euromillions will climb to an estimated £201 million (Allwyn/PA) (PA Media)

Friday’s EuroMillions lottery jackpot will reach an estimated £201 million after Tuesday’s top prize went unclaimed.

While no one matched the jackpot, one UK player came close – winning £680,767 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 18, 28, 42, 46 and 48. The lucky stars are 03 and 09.

No tickets matched all five numbers to take home £1,000,000 in EuroMillions Hotpicks, which uses the same numbers as the EuroMillions draw.

Three players matched four numbers, winning £30,000 each.

Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 21, 29, 34, 36 and 38. The Thunderball is 08.

No one took home the £500,000 top prize, but one player matched five numbers to win £5,000.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in