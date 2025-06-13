Biggest lottery prize in UK rolls over yet again after no EuroMillions winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Friday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.

Tuesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The total prize money has now been capped, meaning prize pots in the next winning tier will be boosted.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday will see the incredible £208 million EuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs.

“A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’re in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

He added: “The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we’re seeing multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.”

In Friday’s draw, five UK players became millionaires after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £3.61 million each.

The main EuroMillions winning numbers were 02, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the lucky stars were 03 and 07.

It also saw 13 UK millionaires made through a special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event.

“Contrary to superstition, Friday the 13th has proven the luckiest date in the calendar for these lucky UK players,” Mr Carter said.

“All UK EuroMillions players should check their tickets and contact us if they believe they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

No players won the £1 million HotPicks jackpot – which uses the same numbers as the EuroMillions draw.

No players won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot either.

The five Thunderball numbers were 01, 02, 24, 33, 39 and the Thunderball number was 13.