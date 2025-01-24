UK ticket holder scoops £83m EuroMillions jackpot
Euromillions players are being urged to check their tickets after the draw on Friday night
A UK ticket-holder has won Friday’s £83 million EuroMillions jackpot, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
They matched all five main numbers and two lucky stars to take home the entire jackpot.
The winning numbers were 02, 11, 19, 30, 49. The winning lucky stars were 03 and 08.
If claimed, the ticket-holder will decide whether to go public once they receive the money.
Unless they announce the news, there will be no information on where the winner bought the ticket, or whether they entered the draw as an individual or part of a syndicate.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing, what a fantastic night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s £83 million EuroMillions jackpot.
“This lucky winner represents the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2025, what a way to start the year.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”
Last month, a UK ticket-holder received £177m after winning the jackpot in November. That was the third biggest ever National Lottery pay-out.
