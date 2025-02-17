EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £65.3m Valentine’s Day jackpot
The EuroMillions jackpot ticket-holder is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2025
A UK ticket-holder has come forward to claim Friday’s £65.3 million EuroMillions jackpot, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
It comes as the £7.4 million Saturday Lotto jackpot has now also been claimed by a single ticket-holder.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “It’s been an astonishing weekend of millionaire-making, which promises to keep me and my team very busy.
“So many big winners are now lined up to receive their prizes, but we are still missing seven from 14 EuroMillions millionaires from Friday night’s special draw.
“We’re asking everyone to check their tickets and we’re very much looking forward to meeting all the lucky winners soon.”
The EuroMillions jackpot ticket-holder from Friday night’s draw is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner of 2025.
In the draw on January 24, one UK ticket-holder scooped the £83,474,081.80 jackpot and 13 days later the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous at this time, came forward to claim their prize.