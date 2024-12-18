Teachers celebrate EuroMillions win after syndicate success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A group of teachers and school staff will enjoy an extra special Christmas after sharing in a EuroMillions win.

The 15-strong syndicate from St Andrew’s RC High School in Kirkcaldy, Fife, scooped £53,642 online in a National Lottery draw.

The group, who have won £3,576 each, are making plans including home renovations, dream holidays and Christmas treats.

The syndicate has been buying tickets for more than 15 years but members have never had such a big win.

Maths teacher and syndicate leader Richard Miller, 57, said he spotted an email from the National Lottery after the draw but was too busy to check it immediately.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and probably still can’t believe we’ve actually won.

“We’ve been doing our syndicate for more than 15 years now and have won small amounts here and there.

“When I saw the email come through, I thought it was unusual as I couldn’t really remember whether that had happened with previous smaller wins – it was first thing in the morning though and I was running around getting things sorted for my first lesson of the day so didn’t really have time to check.

“It was only when I was in the staff room at morning break time that I remembered to look again – which made it even more special as some of the syndicate members were with me when we found out.

“There were a good few minutes of us reading and re-reading what it said on the screen and then we all had to double-check with each other that we had understood it correctly.

“Once we knew it was confirmed, we were all in shock – but then had to crack on with teaching for the day!”

open image in gallery The money will be shared between the 15 syndicate members (Alan Peebles/National Lottery/PA)

He added: “Our wish lists are a real mixed bag – I’m in the process of moving house so this extra money will be a huge help towards that and takes some of the pressure off, so it really is perfect timing.

“You never really think something like this will happen to you, but we’re just a group of people who work together and decided to get involved in a syndicate for a bit of fun every week, and we’re so glad we did just that.”

The syndicate matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday November 26.

They won with an online Lucky Dip selection.

Syndicate member Siobhan Docherty said: “This has made a huge difference to my Christmas – it’s meant I’ve been able to make this year extra special and allowed me to spoil my children which feels amazing.”

Others in the winning syndicate included Grant McAllister, John Lyden, Michelle Laing, Angela Gourlay, Lilian Corbett and Leonard Rhone. The remaining members did not wish to be named.