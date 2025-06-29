Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pubs reveal expected boost to economy from Euro 2025

An extra 2.6 million pints are expected to be pulled during the tournament

Anna Wise
Sunday 29 June 2025 19:01 EDT
Comments
England captain Leah Williamson reacts to Lionesses qualification for Euro 2025

UK pubs are anticipating a significant economic uplift this summer, with the Uefa Women’s Euros expected to drive millions of additional pint sales, according to a leading trade body.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) projects that pubs could pull an extra 2.6 million pints during the tournament.

The estimate is based on an anticipated surge in beer sales during matches compared to the annual daily average.

The tournament kicks off in Switzerland on 2 July, with England’s Lionesses and Wales playing their opening fixtures on 5 July.

Further boosting potential custom, pubs may also be granted extended opening hours should England or Wales advance to the final stages of the competition.

The BBPA, whose members brew 90 per cent of British beer and own nearly half of UK pubs, said this could deliver a £13 million boost to the economy.

Pubs are expected to pull an extra 2.6 million pints during the 2025 Euros
Pubs are expected to pull an extra 2.6 million pints during the 2025 Euros (Getty/iStock)

Furthermore, pubs could be allowed to stay open beyond their usual closing time if either of the two countries reach the semi-finals or final of the Euros, which will take place towards the end of July.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The pub has forever been regarded as a home away from home, especially for sports fans, so it’s no surprise that fans will be flocking to the pub to cheer on our brilliant teams.”

However, Ms McClarkin renewed calls for the Government to “level the playing field and reduce beer duty”, with England and Wales paying the fourth-highest tax rate compared with other nations competing in the tournament, she said.

Alcohol duty is paid by manufacturers when they make their products, and the duty is generally then passed on to consumers through prices.

Duty on draught pints was cut by 1.7 per cent earlier in the year – meaning a penny off a pint in the pub.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in