The Prince Of Wales has said 2024 was the ‘hardest year’ of his life

The Prince Of Wales told Hollywood star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the “hardest year” of his life as the pair catch up over a pint in a pub as part of an Apple TV+ series airing next month.

The future king opened up to the Schitt’s Creek star, 78, about last year which saw his wife The Princess Of Wales and his father the King both undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a preview of the upcoming episode from The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy titled, Living The Royal Life In The UK, William tells Levy: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had.

“Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

The episode preview also saw Levy invited to “pop down” to Windsor Castle for a private tour by William.

Levy can be seen reading out an invitation which says: “I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

“If you’re free at 10 tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the Castle for a private tour.

“Would be great to see you!”

After a tour of the castle, Levy asks William what he does when he is at home.

Laughing, William replies: “Sleep.

“When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

The series follows the Schitt’s Creek co-creator as he pushes himself out of his comfort zone and ticks off his travel bucket list.

The upcoming season will see Levy joined by the likes of Grammy Award-winner Michael Buble, Levy’s daughter Sarah Levy, K-Pop boy band NOWZ, and former India cricketer Rahul Dravid.

In March 2024, the Princess Of Wales revealed in a video that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

She confirmed in January that she was in remission, sharing a personal message on social media following a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, south-west London, where she was treated, to comfort fellow patients.

The princess said: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery.”

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.

“There is much to look forward to.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premiere weekly until the finale on October 31 2025.

The special episode with the Prince of Wales will air on October 3.