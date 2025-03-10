Pimping websites dubbed the ‘Etsy of exploitation’, as MPs urge Government ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have been told pimping websites are the “the Etsy of sexual exploitation” that make trafficking “as easy as ordering a pizza”.

During the second reading of the Crime and Policing Bill Conservative MP Rebecca Paul (Reigate) called on the Government to “tackle the scourge of commercial sexual exploitation” by banning advertising of prostitution online.

The Bill includes a range of measures from tackling knife crime to anti-social behaviour, including new criminal offences over spiking, and to stop registered sex offenders who continue to pose a threat from changing their name.

Ms Paul asked if Home Secretary Yvette Cooper would be “receptive to accepting amendments to ban online prostitution adverts”.

Ms Paul said: “Exploited repeatedly, day in and day out, these young people are treated as merchandise with the sole purpose of turning a profit for pimps and traffickers.

“It is, therefore, incumbent upon us to break the business model, and that starts with outlawing advertising of individuals for prostitution.”

She described sites hosting such content as “the Etsy of sexual exploitation, fuelling sex trafficking by providing a convenient, centralised platform for sex buyers to access what they want in their local area.

“Buying sexual services can be as easy as ordering a pizza. Although prostitution is legal, pimping – which is the provision of a prostitute to perform a sex act with a customer for gain – is not.”

She added: “You’ll no doubt be staggered to hear that such advertising of prostitution is entirely legal.

“This is because legislation has not kept pace with technology.

“Advertising prostitution in a phone box is illegal under Section 46 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 yet when the same thing is online, it is not. This is utterly absurd.”

Labour MP for Edinburgh North and Leith Tracy Gilbert also called for further action on pimping, saying the Bill as it stands “has no specific measures” designed to “reduce prostitution or sex trafficking”.

She said: “In 2023 the Home Affairs Select Committee found that legislation is needed in this area as a report on the inquiry of human trafficking found that the collaboration between the National Crime Agency and the Home Office with pimping websites has produced no improvement, from this evidence.

“I believe that the Bill should go further in tackling this exploitation. This Bill could afford the Government the opportunity to take the actions required to reduce demand and tackle pimping websites.

“I would be grateful to hear from the minister whether the Government would look favourably to amendments that seek to make profiting from prostitution of another person a criminal offence.”