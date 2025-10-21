Sentencing reforms will take ‘sledgehammer’ to justice system – Tory MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Offenders will be “laughing all the way to their next crime”, as a result of the Government’s sentencing reforms, the Commons has heard.

Convicts who demonstrate good behaviour could be released early under the Sentencing Bill, which aims to ease the crisis in prison places.

Tory former minister Esther McVey branded the legislation the “avoid-a-sentence Bill”, as the Conservatives called for rapists and paedophiles to be exempt from early release.

Prisoners on standard determinate sentences could be freed sooner as part of an “early progression scheme”, with enhanced supervision in the community, followed by a period on licence, which is unsupervised.

There will be a minimum release point of 33% for standard determinate sentences, while more serious standard determinate sentences will have a 50% minimum.

This will be accompanied by an expansion of tagging to monitor offenders in the community.

Labour have said the worst offenders – those on extended determinate sentences or life sentences – will never benefit from early progression.

However, the Tories claim that many rapists, stalkers, groomers and violent offenders are serving standard sentences and are therefore eligible for early release.

Speaking at committee stage, Ms McVey, said: “This Bill takes a sledgehammer to our justice system and will dismantle law and order in this country.

“To call this Bill a Sentencing Bill makes a mockery of us all. It should be called the avoid-a-sentence Bill, for this Bill is a slap in the face to victims and will embolden offenders who will quite literally be laughing all the way to their next crime.”

The MP for Tatton has tabled a number of changes to the Bill, including ensuring any early release scheme only applies to prisoners who have been sentenced to less than 12 months in jail.

Shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan said: “I have never met a victim of a serious violent or sexual offence who thinks that the present system suitably punishes serious offenders.

“I have never met a victim who thinks that what we should do is let these sorts of people out of prison earlier, but that is what this Bill will do.”

He urged Labour MPs to go against the Prime Minister, claiming the Government’s position that the worst offenders will not be released is “inaccurate”.

Under the Conservative amendment, those who commit rape, assault by penetration, grievous bodily harm, stalking and sexual offences against children, would not be released early.

The party is also seeking to change the Bill to require courts to collect and publish detailed data on sentencing; to make judges’ sentencing remarks publicly available within two days; to automatically prevent parents convicted of child sexual offences from having parental rights; to extend the time victims and families have to challenge lenient sentences; and to expand whole-life orders for the murder of police or prison officers.

The Bill includes restrictions on sentences of less than 12 months, apart from exceptional circumstances, such as domestic abuse cases.

It extends the maximum length of suspended sentences from two to three years.

The legislation follows recommendations from the review of the justice system carried out by Tory former justice secretary David Gauke.

Plans to introduce chemical castration also form part of the Bill, with suppressants for sexual offenders to be trialled in north-west and north-east England.

Problematic sexual arousal can be reduced by chemical suppressants and prescribed medication, but the review highlighted the treatment would not be relevant for some sex offenders, such as rapists driven by power and control, rather than sexual preoccupation.