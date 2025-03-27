‘Ineffective work methods’ hampering police investigations, watchdog warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigations are hampered by “ineffective” working methods which focus on quantity over quality, a report has warned.

Forces are recording how many times they update victims of crime rather than how effective the updates are at providing information and support, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary said.

Investigations across the country are being thwarted by ineffective ways of recording, assessing, allocating and investigating crime, the watchdog said, adding that outcomes for victims are “not good enough”.

The inspectorate, which reports on the efficiency and effectiveness of the police, said understaffed forces can improve their performance without any new resources.

The report has made 11 recommendations to chief constables of police forces about more effective processes, better training and improved supervision of crime investigations.

The forces inspected included Cheshire Constabulary, Cumbria Constabulary, Essex Police, Greater Manchester Police, Norfolk Constabulary, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and West Midlands Police between May and July 2024.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said: “There is little in policing that is more important to the public than investigating crime.

“We spoke to many officers and staff working tirelessly to investigate crime and achieve positive outcomes for victims. However, we found that all too often, investigators’ efforts are hampered by ineffective force processes which means that often forces don’t put victims first.

“And it is evident that chief constables do not have sufficient resources to investigate all volume crime to a standard that they and the public wish to see.

“While forces undoubtedly need more officers and staff, with the resources they have there is much they can do.

“There are many good examples of initiatives across forces as they work hard to improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and the service they give to victims.

“I encourage chief constables to consider how they can adopt these or take similar approaches in their forces.”