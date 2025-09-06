Resident of Epping hotel ‘assaulted’ outside property, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A resident of a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping was reportedly assaulted outside the property, police said.

A man remains in custody on suspicion of assault after incidents of anti-social behaviour in Epping on Friday evening, Essex Police said.

Officers attended the Bell Hotel after a number of people were reportedly throwing projectiles including flares and firecrackers, the force said.

The force added that “this behaviour was not carried out by legitimate protesters and was a change from the peaceful protest we saw on Thursday and on many occasions before”.

Police also received reports that a resident of the hotel was assaulted outside the property, and officers arrested a 49-year-old man, from Harlow, in connection with this, police said.

He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “I have seen reports that those living at the hotel were throwing flares – I have watched footage of the events yesterday and can say that this is categorically untrue. This is flagrant disinformation, the likes of which we have seen before, designed to cause trouble.

“In fact, flares were being lit and thrown by those purporting to protest, but there is a stark difference between criminal behaviour and those seeking to genuinely exercise their right to protest.

“We have seen hundreds of people turn up to dozens of protests peacefully – this was not peaceful protest, it was criminality.

“Flares, firecrackers and smoke bombs are not peaceful. Assaulting those living at the hotel is not peaceful. Surrounding and intimidating people living in the hotel is not peaceful.

“All this behaviour does is sow division in our community and detract from the voices of those genuinely protesting lawfully and peacefully.

“We are investigating those incidents from Friday night, and anyone identified committing crime will be arrested for their part in this offending.

“Our officers will facilitate peaceful protests as they have done over the previous weeks at any future protest, we remain impartial and we are clear we will not tolerate those causing crime and disorder of any kind outside the Bell Hotel or anywhere.”

A dispersal order was put in place Friday evening which gave officers powers to disperse anyone in the area of Epping suspected of anti-social behaviour – or suspected of planning to commit anti-social behaviour.

One man was also issued with a Section 42 Notice on Friday evening, under the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside the Bell Hotel since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.