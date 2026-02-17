Essex Police assessing Stansted Airport private flights tied to Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Essex Police are assessing information regarding private flights departing and landing at Stansted Airport after the release of the Epstein files.

Nearly 90 flights linked to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had arrived at or left from UK airports between the early 1990s and 2018, some with British women onboard who say they were abused by Epstein, according to a BBC investigation in December.

Last week former prime minister Gordon Brown called for British police to “urgently” re-examine claims women or girls were trafficked to the UK aboard these flights in an article for the New Statesman.

The former politician said the recently published files showed the paedophile financier’s jet – the so-called Lolita Express – making 15 flights to or from UK airports after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a child.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein's private jet 'Lolita Express' (left) ( US Department of Justice )

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.”

Stansted Airport said previously that all private aircraft at the airport operate through independent operators and immigration and customs checks for passengers arriving on private aircraft are carried out directly by border force.

The BBC’s investigation in December found that three of the women who were allegedly trafficked by Epstein were named in his flight records in and out of the UK.

Mr Brown said: “The emails tell us in graphic detail how Epstein was able to use Stansted Airport – he boasted how cheap the airport charges were compared to Paris – to fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia.

“Stansted was also where women were transferred from one Epstein plane to another; women arriving on private planes into Britain would not need British visas.”

open image in gallery Stansted Airport said all private aircraft at the airport operate through independent operators ( Getty/iStock )

He said the scale of the trafficking would have become apparent if an investigation had been conducted into the flights.

“It seems the authorities never knew what was happening: evidence the BBC has uncovered shows incomplete flight logs, with unnamed passengers simply labelled as “female”.

“To this day, the names of many of the male passengers are unknown because their names were withheld. In short, British authorities had little or no idea who was beng trafficked through our country, and for whom other than Epstein.”

Thames-Valley Police are reviewing new claims that Epstein sent a woman to have a sexual encounter with Andrew at Windsor in 2010.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.

“We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

The force is also looking into claims that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein and has held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service.