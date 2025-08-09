Warning over ‘agitators’ as hotel protests to continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers will take place around the country amid a large police presence and warnings one demonstration could be “hijacked by agitators”.

Anti-migrant protesters and anti-racism counter-protesters are to gather in Nuneaton on Saturday afternoon following allegations of a “cover-up” about suspects charged over an alleged rape.

Demonstrations are also expected in Bristol, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Leicester and Birmingham among others, according to Stand Up To Racism.

It comes after a handful of people were arrested at demonstrations in Canary Wharf, in London, and Epping, in Essex, on Friday night.

A large turnout is expected in Nuneaton after two men, reportedly Afghan asylum seekers, were charged by Warwickshire Police over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in the town.

Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed there had been a “cover-up” of details about the alleged rape case by authorities.

Mr Finch, who is the youngest council leader in the country, has urged people to act in a “peaceful manner”.

He said: “While the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right, I am deeply concerned about the risk for these events to be hijacked by agitators who seek to cause disorder and division within our community.

“In other towns, we have seen examples of these protests resulting in violence to police and damage to property.”

Stand Up To Racism called on its supporters to hold “stop the far right” counter protests in 10 towns and cities on Saturday, also including Leeds, Newark, Exeter and Cannock.

On Friday night, two people were arrested outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf and two were detained near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

The Metropolitan Police said: “One person protesting against the use of the hotel by asylum seekers has been arrested after a bottle was thrown at officers.

“A member of the counter-protest group has been arrested for failing to remove a face covering.”

Multiple demonstrations have been held in Epping since July 13, after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Essex Police said the latest protest on Friday passed off “peacefully”, though one man was arrested after an officer was struck by an object, while another was arrested on suspicion of breaching court bail conditions.

And in Altrincham, a GB News journalist complained to police after she was struck by a placard while attempting to interview anti-racism protesters.

Sophie Reaper, the channel’s North West reporter, said in a post on X: “We went to the Stand Up To Racism counter-protest to offer them the chance to tell their side on GB News – instead I was hit in the head by a metal pole.”

A spokesman for GB News confirmed Ms Reaper was fine following the incident and that she had reported the matter to police.