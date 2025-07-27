Anti-racism demonstrators mount counter-protest at Epping hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-racism protesters have marched through Epping in a show of solidarity with refugees, as tensions mount over a hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Campaigners from Stand Up To Racism gathered outside Epping train station on Sunday afternoon before marching to The Bell Hotel.

The protesters were chanting “Refugees are welcome here” and “Whose streets? Our streets” as they made their way through the Essex town.

The demonstrators, some carrying placards that said “Stop scapegoating refugees and migrants,” were joined by volunteer security personnel after a series of violent protests in recent weeks.

Local residents watched from their driveways as the march passed by, while members of the group were seen trying to stop people filming the protesters.

“We’re happy to demonstrate but we’re not happy to be attacked by thugs, racists and hooligans,” Weyman Bennett, co-convener of Stand Up To Racism, said.

open image in gallery Police have imposed strict measures to curb violence and disorder after what Essex Police described as an ‘escalation of violence’ ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

A separate group of demonstrators, some waving Union flags, gathered near The Bell Hotel, which has been at the centre of protests sparked after an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Police have imposed strict measures to curb violence and disorder after what Essex Police described as an “escalation of violence” during protests since last week.

These measures include a ban on wearing face coverings, designated protest sites opposite the hotel, and a dispersal order in place from midday Sunday until 8am Monday, covering Epping town centre and nearby transport hubs.

open image in gallery A group of demonstrators, some waving Union flags, gathered near The Bell Hotel ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

The force said residents have reported feeling “trapped,” fearful of leaving their homes, and anxious about ongoing protest activity.

Hotel residents and staff have been advised to stay indoors after 5pm, following incidents of harassment, including a hotel resident who was chased and injured.

Essex Police added that officers had been assaulted and missiles were thrown. The hotel also sustained broken windows and graffiti during earlier protests, the force said.

The force said on Saturday that two more men have been charged and will appear in court after the disorder.

Lee Gower, 43, of High Street, Epping, was charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker on 17 July.

Joshua Meadows, 18, of Sunnyside Road, Epping, was charged with failing to remove an item worn and possession of cannabis on 24 July.

It comes after 10 people were charged in relation to the disorder, Essex Police said.

open image in gallery Hotel residents and staff have been advised to stay indoors after 5pm, following incidents of harassment ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Meanwhile, there was a peaceful protest outside a hotel reportedly housing migrants in Bowthorpe near Norwich on Saturday.

Norfolk Police arrested two men in their 20s on suspicion of affray following demonstrations outside hotels in Diss and Bowthorpe last week.

There have also been protests outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf which is reportedly set to be used to offer temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

The Epping protest was sparked by the charging of asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and will stand trial in August.