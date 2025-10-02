Faith leaders condemn attack amid warning of ‘growing tide of religious hatred’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s Chief Rabbi said the Manchester synagogue attack is a “tragic result of Jew hatred”.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis said Thursday’s incident is “the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come”.

And he hailed the “courageous leadership” of Rabbi Daniel Walker, who has been praised for his efforts to keep his congregation safe as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie tried to access Heaton Park Synagogue.

In a post on X, Sir Ephraim wrote: “This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come.

“For so long we have witnessed an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred on our streets, on campuses, on social media and elsewhere – this is the tragic result.

“This is not only an assault on the Jewish community, but an attack on the very foundations of humanity and the values of compassion, dignity and respect which we all share.”

He continued: “I have spoken this evening to Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Heaton Park Synagogue. His courageous leadership, together with the resilience of his congregation, are an inspiration to us all.

“May the victims’ memories be for a blessing and may the injured be granted a swift recovery.

“I pray that this tragedy strengthens our collective resolve to confront antisemitism, in all its guises, once and for all.”

The fatal incident, as Jewish people observed the holiest day in their religious calendar, Yom Kippur, has been roundly condemned by various faith and community leaders.

The Church of England’s current most senior bishop, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, said he was “very shocked” to hear what had happened and was praying that “all may live alongside each other in harmony and respect”.

Echoing this, the leader of Catholics in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said: “It is a duty of us all to work together to ensure a more cohesive and respectful society, one in which such violence and inhumanity have no place.”

Imam Qari Asim, co-chairman of the British Muslim Network, said: “Places of worship must always be sanctuaries of peace and safety — not scenes of fear and hatred.

“We cannot ignore the growing tide of religious hatred in our country. Whether it is Islamophobia, antisemitism or any form of bigotry, we must confront it together – with unity and courage, not silence.”

He added: “The bloodshed and violence in the Middle East – which is excruciatingly painful to witness for all of us – must not be allowed to poison our streets in Britain. We must never let pain abroad be used to justify hatred and violence against anyone at home.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain, emeritus rabbi of Maidenhead Synagogue, said it appeared tensions over the war in Gaza had “spilled over” to the UK, despite efforts to stop that happening.

He told the PA news agency: “The real tragedy is, of course, that the war in Gaza, which is tragic in itself, has sort of spilled over into the United Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, the British Muslim Trust described the attack as “despicable” and “cowardly”, and said it stands with the Jewish community.

Cardinal Nichols, who is the Archbishop of Westminster, said the attack “shocks me to the core” and described how Jews and Christians “are closely bound together in our common faith in God”.

He added: “My prayers, and those of the Catholic community, are heartfelt and profound: for those who have died, the bereaved, the injured, and those who will feel less safe tonight.”