Starmer vows to tackle ‘poison’ of antisemitism in UK
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was addressing a No 10 Hanukkah reception in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia.
Jewish people must not be “cowed by terror”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he vowed to root out antisemitism in the UK.
The Prime Minister, speaking at a Hanukkah reception in No 10, said there needed to be a change in culture, saying: “Antisemitism is not just a problem for Jews, it’s a problem for us all.”
The gathering, which was also addressed by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, came in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia.
Sir Keir said: “We do come together to celebrate Hanukkah but we also come to stand together in solidarity because I know the whole community has been shaken once again, not for the first time, by the abhorrent attack on Bondi Beach.”
He added: “We need to stand together in defence of the Jewish way of life, of the liberties and freedoms that make our British way of life.”
Sir Keir said he was “determined to defeat this poison of antisemitism together”, adding: “We must not be cowed by terror.”