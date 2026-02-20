The new ‘drones squad’ that tracks illegal waste dumps from the air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waste crime teams across the UK are set to deploy drones equipped with advanced laser mapping technology to pinpoint illegal waste dumps from the air, the government has announced.

This new aerial surveillance initiative aims to bolster efforts to track and prosecute environmental offenders.

The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed the formation of a dedicated "drones squad," comprising 33 specially trained pilots. Their mission is to gather crucial evidence of illicit dumping, ultimately facilitating the prosecution of those responsible for waste crime.

In addition to the drone programme, the environmental watchdog has developed a sophisticated new screening tool. This technology allows officers to cross-reference lorry licence applications against existing waste permit records, enhancing their ability to detect suspicious activity.

Furthermore, the Joint Unit for Waste Crime has seen its specialist team expand from 13 to 20 members, who are collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised crime networks.

open image in gallery The 150m long mountain of rubbish that was illegally dumped beside the A34 and near the River Cherwell in Kidlington, Oxfordshire ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

These measures come as waste crime continues to escalate across the country, leading to widespread public anger over high-profile illegal tips. Notable incidents include a 150-metre-long dump discovered near the River Cherwell in Oxfordshire and a staggering 30,000-tonne heap found within the protected Hoads Wood area in Kent.

Figures obtained under freedom of information laws by the BBC found some 517 waste tips were operating at the end of last year, including 11 “super sites”.

But the EA has also ramped up action to tackle the problem, saying it shut down 751 sites in a record year last year.

Phil Davies, head of the Joint Unit for Waste Crime Unit, said: “Illegal waste dumping is appalling, and we are determined to turn the tide on this heinous crime.

“With organised criminals becoming ever more sophisticated, we are adopting new technologies to find and, importantly, stop them.

“Through the greater use of drones, stronger partnerships and more officers on the ground, we will build on our action so far and send a clear message to those committing waste crimes – we will stop you.”

The EA has already been flying drones from a dedicated aircraft, mainly to capture flood information – racking up a total of 272 hours in flight time since July last year.

open image in gallery Illegal waste dumped within Hoads Wood in Ashford, Kent ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

But the 54 drones will soon be equipped with light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology, which fires millions of laser points per second towards the ground below to create a detailed map of illegal waste sites.

The watchdog said that installing this more precise mapping technology on to drones will allow teams to pinpoint exactly where waste has been dumped and use the maps as evidence in court.

Meanwhile, the EA’s new licence screening software will allow officers to check the official weekly listings of all new applications for heavy goods vehicle operator licences against the EA’s register of waste permits and waste carrier licences.

This means the teams will be better able to identify and target potential offenders before they begin operating.

The new measures come after the Government increased the Environment Agency’s budget for waste crime enforcement by more than 50% this year to £15.6 million.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “This Government is aggressively pursuing waste criminals and bringing offenders to justice.”

She added: “From advanced laser mapping to drone surveillance and new vehicle scanning tools, this technology is helping us track, expose and stop waste crime, ensuring those who blight our communities are held to account.”