Refugees fleeing war zones could be forced to pass tough English tests before they are able to join their families in the UK, charities have warned following the unveiling of Labour’s new plan for immigration.

Under the changes set out in the immigration white paper, adults accompanying foreign workers to the UK will be expected to pass an English language test.

While the prime minister’s announcement focused on work visas and British citizenship, the white paper also promised reform of the refugee family reunification route, which is used by people recognised as refugees to bring their close family members to safety in the UK.

There are currently no English language requirements for the family members, who are often fleeing war, destitution or persecution to join their loved ones in the UK. Many, such as Afghan women living under the Taliban regime, are unable to access the means to learn English to a high standard.

However the paper committed the Home Office to set out a new family policy before the end of the year that would cover not just those on work visas, but also refugees seeking to bring family members to the UK.

A 'refugees welcome' banner attached to a bicycle by a small flotilla of boats leaving Bristol harbour in support of Ukrainian refugees ( PA )

Under the details to be unveiled in the new policy, officials pledged to “ensure those coming to the UK have an appropriate level of English language skills, to be able to effectively integrate into local communities”.

The plans would also “ensure the family unit has sufficient money financially to support any migrants without relying on the taxpayer”.

When asked to clarify if the Home Office was going to ask people on the refugee family reunification route to do English tests and prove their financial support, officials pointed The Independent to this section of the white paper and said further plans would come later in the year.

The Red Cross has raised concerns about the suggested changes in the white paper. Mubeen Bhutta, British Red Cross director of policy, research and advocacy, said: “Refugee family reunion applications are one of the only safe and legal ways for families separated by war, persecution and violence to be reunited.

“This process is not easy. There is no government funding, no legal aid, and special applications must be made for a sibling or older child. Those seeking to join their loved ones in the UK may have to navigate war zones, face imprisonment or abuse, just to reach the place where their paperwork can be processed.

“We’re concerned that further obstacles to family reunion, such as additional language or financial requirements, will delay or deny protection to more children or spouses trapped in a dangerous environment. These additional restrictions could see more family members, who likely have a valid asylum claim, make perilous journeys to reunite with loved ones. It could lead to longer, distressing separations between parents and children.”

There are already some English language and financial requirements for people applying for spousal visas to join their British husbands in the UK.

Nick Beales, at charity Refugee & Migrant Forum of Essex and London, said the existing family reunion schemes for refugees were already “way too restrictive”, adding: “The last thing Keir Starmer’s government should do is impose even more burdensome rules, such as English language requirements.

“Once finally granted immigration status, refugees repeatedly say their priority is safely reuniting with loved ones. Until this happens, many are unable to feel fully settled in the UK, hindering their ability to secure work, obtain qualifications and achieve their full potential.

“Making it harder for refugee families to reunite will unquestionably harm social cohesion and integration, which is exactly the opposite of the government’s claimed intention. Any plans to introduce English language requirements should be immediately abandoned.”