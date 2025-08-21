Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

English tourist in critical condition after assault in Dublin

The incident took place in Temple Bar Square in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Thursday 21 August 2025 05:46 EDT
Police in Dublin are appealing for information (Niall Carson/PA)
Police in Dublin are appealing for information (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

An English tourist is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Temple Bar in Dublin city.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident in the Temple Bar Square area at around 12.30am on Thursday.

A man aged in his 40s, understood to be an English tourist, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination has been carried out.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in contact.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage relevant to the investigation to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on (01)666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

