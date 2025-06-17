Planning under way for 2031 census of England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning has begun for the next census of England and Wales, with the survey expected to take place in 2031.

A census of the population has been held regularly since 1801, typically every 10 years, with the most recent one carried out in 2021.

The survey provides the most accurate estimate of the number of people and households across the country and includes questions on a range of topics such as age, sex, nationality and ethnicity.

Census results are used by a range of organisations including governments, councils and businesses, and underpin everything from the calculation of economic growth and unemployment to helping plan schools, health services and transport links.

Some 97% of households completed the most recent census of England and Wales, which took place in March 2021 while the Covid-19 pandemic was still under way.

It was the first survey of its kind to prioritise the digital collection of data, with nearly nine out of 10 households completing the form online.

The UK Statistics Authority said on Tuesday it had recommended the Government ask the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to carry out the 2031 census of England and Wales, as was the case in 2001, 2011 and 2021.

Acting National Statistician Emma Rourke said: “The ONS ran a highly successful census in 2021, at a pivotal time for the country.

“The high response rate and richness of the census data ensured it provided a high-quality snapshot of the whole population and its characteristics, which continues to provide benefits to statistical users.

“It has been clear from consultation and engagement that the decennial census, asked of the whole population, remains of enormous value for informing the most important decisions facing our country.”

The decision to call a mandatory census of the population can be taken only by the Government.

The ONS is nonetheless starting its preparation for the 2031 census and will launch a public consultation later this autumn to collect feedback on what should be included in the survey.

Censuses in Scotland and Northern Ireland are carried out by National Records of Scotland and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency respectively.

They are typically held on the same day as the census in England and Wales, although in 2021 Scotland postponed its census by 12 months until March 2022 because of the impact of the pandemic.

A census has taken place in England and Wales every 10 years since 1801, apart from in 1941 due to the Second World War.

One of the key findings of the 2021 survey was that the proportion of the population of England and Wales identifying as Christian had dropped below 50% for the first time.

It also found that: 82% of the population identified as white, down from 86% in 2011; around 1.5 million people – 3% – identified as LGB+; and nearly one in four household residents in England are likely to have a long-term health condition.

The total population of England and Wales stood at 59.6 million on census day, up 6% from 56.1 million in 2011.

The 2021 census was the first time a voluntary question on gender identity was included and showed that 262,000 people in England and Wales – 0.5% of the population aged 16 and over – reported that their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth.

But amid concern some respondents may not have understood the question properly due to language barriers, the ONS later downgraded the status of data to “statistics in development” and even advised against using some figures to estimate the size of the trans population in local areas.

In March 2025, the statistics body said it was engaging in work across the UK “to build a robust and detailed understanding of user and respondent needs on the topics of sex and gender identity”, with findings to be published later this year.