Overhaul of road safety laws ‘much overdue’, experts say

Motoring groups have hailed Government plans to overhaul road safety laws as “much overdue” and “a step in the right direction”.

Ministers are considering cutting the drink-drive limit in England and Wales and introducing mandatory eye tests for older drivers, according to The Times.

The proposals, set to be published as part of a road safety strategy in the autumn, also include tougher penalties for uninsured driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

On Britain’s roads last year, 1,633 people were killed and almost 28,000 seriously injured in traffic incidents, and numbers have remained relatively constant following a large fall between 2000 and 2010.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The time has come for a bold and proactive approach to road safety.

“This strategy is much overdue as road deaths have plateaued over the last decade.

“We believe these new measures will not only modernise our approach to saving lives but also provide renewed momentum in making our roads safer for everyone.”

Vision checks for older drivers and targeting drink and drug drivers are “practical steps that can make a real difference”, he said.

But failing to introduce limits on new drivers transporting peer-age passengers for six months is “a major oversight”, he added.

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards Nicholas Lyes said: “Given progress on reducing fatal and serious collisions has stalled in recent years, we welcome the UK Government’s ambition to publish an updated road safety strategy with the reported measures being a step in the right direction.

“While many drivers over the age of 70 are safe and competent, health issues and confidence can have an impact on driving abilities, so it is sensible to review whether changes need to be made.

“We would also support reducing the drink-drive limit in England and Wales alongside measures to target drug-driving, however these would require significantly more backing for roads policing teams to effectively enforce new laws.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said “more clearly needs to be done” to improve road safety as “too many lives are being lost”.

He continued: “Data for Scotland suggests merely reducing the legal drink-drive limit isn’t enough.

“A significant number of drink-drive offences are committed by reoffenders, so tackling the risk associated with habitual drink-drivers is crucial.

“Motorists we’ve surveyed are supportive of repeat offenders having to have alcolocks fitted to their vehicles to stop them driving over the limit.”

A Labour source said: “At the end of the last Labour government, the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads was at a record low, but numbers have remained stubbornly high under successive Conservative governments.

“In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying, with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2 billion per year.”

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in drink-driving incidents has risen over the past decade, reaching a 13-year high in 2022 and prompting concern that existing road safety measures are no longer working.

Under the plans being considered by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, the drink-drive limit in England and Wales could be cut from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22 micrograms.

This figure would be in line with Scotland – which cut its drink-drive limit in 2014 – and the rest of Europe, where no other country has a limit as high as that in England and Wales.

The UK is also one of only three European countries to rely on self-reporting of eyesight problems that affect driving, leading ministers to consider compulsory eye tests every three years for drivers aged over 70 and a driving ban for those who fail.

Other proposals are reported to include allowing the police to bring prosecutions for drug-driving on the basis of roadside saliva tests rather than blood tests as increasing numbers of drivers are being caught with drugs in their system.

The Labour source added: “This Labour Government will deliver the first road safety strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads.”

The strategy is due to be published in the autumn, and all proposals will be subject to consultation.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch signalled her support for the plans, arguing the concerns of families who have lost loved ones as a result of a collision need to be taken into account.

She told the BBC: “I understand the concerns of all sides. I remember a few years ago hearing from a father of a young boy whose wife was killed by a driver who had poor eyesight. And so the devastation of those families also need to be taken to account.

“So what I’m not here to do is criticise every single thing the Government is doing.

“I haven’t looked in full detail at these plans, but bottom line, you want drivers who are on the road to be able to see, and if they can’t see, then they shouldn’t be on the road.”