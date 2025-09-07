Councils failing to do pothole prevention should face mandatory training – RAC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Councils which carry out little or no pothole prevention maintenance should face mandatory training, it has been claimed.

The RAC urged the Government to introduce the measure as the “reactive-only” approach of many local authorities has “clearly contributed” to the “poor condition” of many roads.

It partnered with industry body the Road Surface Treatments Association (RSTA) in writing to Future of Roads minster Lilian Greenwood to highlight the benefits of sealing road surfaces to prevent water entering cracks, which can freeze and cause potholes.

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at a record £16.8 billion.

The RSTA says many councils are ignoring preventative treatments which could be applied from five years after a road surface is laid, to keep it in good condition for longer.

Many incur a larger cost by leaving surfaces untreated and allowing potholes to form, before eventually needing to replace the top layer of asphalt, often after as little as 10 years, it added.

Government road condition data analysed by the RAC shows half of local highway authorities in England did not use any form of preventative maintenance on their A roads in the 2023/24 financial year.

For B, C and unclassified roads, 36% of authorities failed to carry out any of this work.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “The reactive-only maintenance approach which so many local authorities rely on is particularly expensive, as it means only a small proportion of the road network is actually being treated.

“This has very clearly contributed to the situation we are in today with large volumes of potholes and roads in poor condition.”

RSTA chief executive Mike Hansford said: “Our joint plea is for the Government to mandate training for those local authorities not carrying out any preventative road maintenance.

“The need for comprehensive training is highlighted by the fact so many skilled and experienced engineers are retiring or leaving the sector, which means the industry is losing vital knowledge.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “With the average driver forking out nearly £500 to repair serious pothole damage, we know fixing cratered roads is not just about pride in our communities, but the pound in people’s pockets.

“That’s why we are ending the pothole plague on Britain’s roads, investing £24 billion to maintain and improve motorways and local roads across the country over the next five years.

“Preventative maintenance is key to tackling potholes and keeping roads in good condition, which is why councils must show their progress in carrying out this work or risk losing a quarter of this year’s record funding boost.”

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Local authorities work hard to prevent potholes and fix them when they develop, taking their responsibilities to maintain and upkeep roads seriously.

“Greater long-term funding certainty, with local roads receiving a fairer share of the £24 billion roads fund over the next five years, will enable councils to invest in more preventative treatments.”