England enjoys sunniest March on record thanks to long dry spell

England enjoyed its sunniest March on record last month, along with its sixth driest, as persistent high pressure brought long spells of clear weather.

Some 185.8 hours of sunshine were measured across England, 59% more than the long-term average, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

This beats the previous record of 171.7 hours set in 1929.

Wales saw its second sunniest March, with 53% more hours than average.

Scotland and Northern Ireland also saw an above average amount of sunshine, at 20% and 13% respectively, though neither nation came close to record levels.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “Persistent high pressure, along with a lack of fronts arriving from the west, has meant that many have enjoyed a warm, dry and very sunny March.

“At the beginning of the month, some areas of Cumbria reached 19C for example and although temperatures have dipped at times, many have continued to enjoy some warm spring sunshine.”

Across the UK as a whole there were 158.1 hours of sunshine, the third highest total recorded for March, behind 165.5 hours in 2022 and 166.9 hours in 1929.

Met Office records for sunshine begin in 1910.

Last month was also very dry, with the UK seeing just 43% of its average rainfall for March.

Most of the southern half of England and parts of South Wales recorded only a fifth of their long-term average.

Wales experienced its fourth driest March on record, England its sixth and Northern Ireland its ninth, based on Met Office data for rainfall beginning in 1836.

By contrast, Scotland saw nearly two-thirds (64%) of its average rainfall for the month.

Many counties had a very dry March, with Norfolk, Suffolk, Devon, Cambridgeshire and Gwynedd all within their top three lowest rainfalls for the month.

The long periods of high pressure meant temperatures were able to build during the day, before falling overnight as heat escaped under clear skies, the Met Office added.

This led to the UK experiencing its tenth warmest March on record, with a mean temperature across the month of 7.0C, 1.3C above the long-term average.

The warmest ever March was in 1938, when the mean temperature reached 8.0C, according to records dating back to 1884.