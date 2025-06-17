Temperatures could reach 33C this weekend as heatwave set to hit parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures could hit 33C this weekend as parts of the UK bask in a heatwave.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to climb to a peak of 33C on Sunday in the east of England, approaching the highest ever temperature recorded in June – 35.6C in 1976.

And yellow heat-health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for most of England from midday on Wednesday until 6pm on Sunday.

The alerts, which means there could be an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, cover Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, London, the South East and South West.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29C on Thursday, 30C by Friday, then 32C on Saturday and peak at 33C on Sunday, the Met Office said.

And some thundery showers could be seen across the far west on Friday night into Saturday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Heat is the main story this week, with high pressure building and temperatures rising to heatwave levels in some areas by the weekend.

“Today and tomorrow, we could see maximum temperatures of 27C in the south of England, and 29C on Thursday.

“The trend for temperatures to rise continues into Friday, with a maximum of 30C in central England. With the hot temperatures, we could also see some thundery showers across the far west Friday night into Saturday.

“Widespread very warm conditions are expected on Saturday, with a top temperature of 32C. Sunday looks to see the peak of the very warm spell, with a headline max of 33C possible. This is most likely to be in the east of England, with other areas seeing temperatures into the high 20s to low 30 Celsius. Warm, and perhaps even ‘tropical nights’ will also be a feature this week.

“At present, the highest temperature ever recorded in June was 35.6C in Southampton in 1976. The warmest day of the year so far was 29.4C on June 13, recorded at Santon Downham in Suffolk.

“High pressure is expected to move away from the UK into early next week resulting in temperatures falling. However, there is uncertainty in how quickly this happens, and the peak temperatures experienced across the UK.”

The hotter weather is a “welcome lift” for the hospitality sector, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said.

She said: “This spell of warm weather will no doubt be a welcome lift for hospitality venues up and down the country, as people look to eat, drink and socialise outdoors.

“Businesses will now be hoping for a strong summer to help counterbalance the significant cost pressures they’re contending with. Rain or shine, I’d encourage everyone to get out and support their local hospitality businesses.”

Katy Alston, who has been in the ice cream trade for more than 20 years and runs Pinks Parlour near the beach in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said this week’s weather will be “the difference between night and day” for her business.

She said: “We get so excited because this is what we wait for.

“People who work in ice cream vans are risk takers because you never know when that big yellow ball is going to come out.”

Ms Alston said on Tuesday morning she had 84 inquiries from businesses wanting an ice cream van to visit, which is more than the last month.

“We want to go to as many people as we can,” she said. “We’re now making gelato around the clock, as fast as we’re making it, we’re selling it.

“It’s our Christmas time.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pam Oparaocha said: “For many people, this week will feel like the start of summer with temperatures rising, especially as the sunny weather is expected to continue into the weekend and beyond.

“With hot weather comes the temptation to host BBQs or to head out to one of London’s many open spaces to enjoy the sunshine. However, it is important to make sure you are doing so safely. We’ve had the driest spring in over a century, and the result is a heightened risk of grass fires, while the dry weather also means that fires can spread more easily.

“If you’re out in the park or at an open space, please don’t take a disposable BBQ with you, make sure that smoking materials are discarded of properly and either dispose of your rubbish in the appropriate bins or take it home with you if none are available. If you’re having a BBQ at home, avoid doing so on a balcony and ensure your BBQ is away from flammable materials like fences and sheds. You should also avoid having your BBQ on any decking you may have in your garden.

“We’re also urging landowners and local authorities to take action now by creating fire breaks to protect communities from wildfires this summer. This includes cutting back or ploughing grass, especially where it lies close to properties. These fire breaks can help slow down the spread of fire, as well as protecting people and their properties.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is urging people to check in on friends and family living with dementia to make sure they stay safe during the hot weather.

Angelo Makri, senior knowledge officer for wellbeing at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “People should absolutely enjoy the nice weather we’re having. However, it’s important to note that high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.”