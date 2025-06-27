Temperatures could hit 30C on Saturday amid amber heat health alert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures could hit 30C on Saturday amid the second amber heat health alert in two weeks.

On Friday, temperatures reached 29C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, and the weather is forecast to climb over the next couple of days, according to the Met Office.

It comes as a second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “The big talking point at the moment is the rise in temperatures we’re going to be seeing over the next few days.”

North-west England, parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland could see some rain on Saturday, and Scotland will see average temperatures for the time of year, but across England it could hit between 29C and 30C in the south east, the forecaster said.

On Saturday, there will be some clouds and it will be quite blustery, but it will ease on Sunday.

On Sunday, temperatures will pick up, north-western Scotland may still see rain, but everywhere else will be warmer, with expected highs of 30-31C in the south east.

There will be a north-west and south-east split on Monday with a chance of it feeling wetter and windier across the north west, but the heat will remain across central and southern regions.

Temperatures could reach 34C on Monday, which if it did, would only be the fourth time in June since the 1930s, Mr Vautrey said.

Meanwhile, the June record stands at 35.6C, recorded at Southampton Mayflower Park on June 28 1976 and again at Camden Square, north London, on June 29 1957.

Mr Vautrey said there is a 20% chance it will reach that mark.

Tuesday will hold the heat and a maximum temperature of 34C is possible, before it will become cooler towards the mid-20s in the middle of next week, the forecaster added.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

On the same day, temperatures reached 32.2C in Kew, west London, before heatwaves were declared across England and Wales.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.