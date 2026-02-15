New yellow warning for ice issued by Met Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new yellow warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office across parts of the UK.

A series of snow and ice warnings have expired throughout the weekend, but a new yellow ice warning has been issued covering eastern Scotland and north-east England from 8pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency urged the public to remain vigilant amid the flood risk.

There were 72 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 191 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, across England on Sunday evening.

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said more than 24,000 homes and business have been protected but about 330 have been flooded.

In the warning area, ice forming on untreated surfaces could lead to difficult travelling conditions, the Met Office said.

The warning said: “Following a spell of rain and some hill snow during Sunday afternoon, temperatures will fall below freezing as skies clear from the west through the evening and overnight, leading to ice forming on untreated surfaces.”

Next week will bring unsettled and blustery conditions with showers across the whole of the country, which will ease into Tuesday, then another weather system will arrive on Wednesday bringing more unsettled weather. Thursday is expected to be drier.