England fans watch on nervously as Lionesses fall behind in final

England supporters watched on nervously as the Lionesses once again found themselves behind in a crucial Euros tie.

Fans draped in England flags joined the Prince of Wales and his daughter Princess Charlotte in holding their heads in their hands as Mariona Caldentey put Spain 1-0 up in the final on Sunday.

William and Charlotte were pictured in Switzerland for the Euros final as the royal family led the nation in wishing good luck to England’s Lionesses.

Shortly before kick-off, an image of the pair was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account with the caption “let’s go, Lionesses”.

As Caldentey’s header found the net in the 25th minute, William and Charlotte were pictured with their heads in their hands and crowds in fanzones across England fell silent as they watched proceedings.

Before kick-off, supporters waved England flags and loudly sang the national anthem at Boxpark Croydon and star striker Michelle Agyemang’s former team, Brandon Groves Community Club in Essex.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

Ahead of the game, 11-year-old Violet Ingram, a left winger for Brandon Grove Emeralds, said: “Seeing her (Agyemang) and the team just makes me feel like I can do anything I want to do.”

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association (FA), applauded the national anthem as he stood next to Charlotte in the stadium.

In a show of support ahead of the final, the Band of the Grenadier Guards performed Three Lions on the Buckingham Palace forecourt, while the royal family’s official X account posted: “Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Final this evening.”

William posted a good luck message on Saturday which read: “Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.

“The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W.”

After England beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-final in Geneva on Tuesday evening, the King and Queen wished the team their “warmest congratulations”.

Charles said: “Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

“Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home.”

He said the team had “changed the game – breaking barriers, making history and inspiring the next generation.”

“Tonight, the whole nation will be behind them. Come on England!” Sir Keir said.

Meanwhile, cricketer Joe Root wished the Lionesses’ the “very best of luck” in an online message, adding: “It’s been great to watch you play throughout the tournament.”

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson said the team has “absolutely smashed it”, adding that “everybody is so proud of you”.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport and ITV have secured the broadcasting rights for the Women’s World Cup 2027, meaning the tournament will remain free-to-air for UK viewers.

England’s path to the final has been marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

The Lionesses will be looking for redemption against Spain, who edged them 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said the team is “going to do everything we can to win it” and she would prefer to avoid a “nerve-wracking” match.