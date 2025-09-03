Population of England and Wales aged 100 and over hits new high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The population of England and Wales aged 100 and over has reached a new high, after doubling in size in the past two decades, figures show.

There were an estimated 15,330 centenarians alive last year, up 4% from 14,800 in 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure has jumped just over 100% in 20 years, having stood at 7,630 in 2004.

It is also up by more than a third (38%) in the past five years.

Much of this rapid growth is a legacy of the spike in babies born in the years immediately after the end of the First World War in 1918.

This led to a sharp rise in the number of people turning 100 in 2020 and 2021.

The volume of births started to drop in the early 1920s and this is reflected in a slowdown in recent years in the rate of increase in the number of people reaching 100, the ONS data shows.

There continues to be a large gap between females and males among centenarians in England and Wales.

Some 12,500 women were estimated to be 100 or over last year, compared with 2,830 men – the equivalent of 4.4 females for every one male.

However the gap has decreased over time and is now at its narrowest since comparable data began in 2002.

A decade ago in 2014, there were 5.7 female centenarians for every one male, while two decades ago in 2004 the figure was 8.1.