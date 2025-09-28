Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Phone tracking train ticket trial launches in northern England

Rail minister Lord Hendy said the initiative will make rail travel ‘simpler and easier’.

Neil Lancefield
Sunday 28 September 2025 19:01 EDT
A train ticketing trial which involves passengers’ journeys being registered by tracking their phones has been launched (Alamy/PA)
A train ticketing trial which involves passengers’ journeys being registered by tracking their phones has been launched (Alamy/PA)

A train ticketing trial which involves passengers paying for travel by having their phones tracked has been launched.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said the initiative in northern England will make rail travel “simpler and easier”.

From Monday, passengers travelling on Northern train services between Harrogate and Leeds will be able to pay for their journeys by boarding a train and pressing a button in an app on their phone.

GPS technology in their phone will detect where they get off the train, and they will be charged the lowest possible fare at the end of the day, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

A barcode will be produced by the app which can be scanned by ticket inspectors and at station barriers.

Passengers who take part in the trial will receive £15 of free credit.

The scheme will be rolled out to services journeys between Sheffield and Doncaster, and Sheffield and Barnsley, in the coming weeks.

Lord Hendy said: “We’re bringing ticketing into the 21st century.

“These trials are modernising fares and ticketing, making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we’re delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel across the north, supporting passengers and boosting economic growth, jobs and homes.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Introducing smart, location-based ticketing will remove barriers to rail travel and make it easier to get the best value fares without the need to plan ahead.

“I’d encourage everyone to take part in this trial.

“The results will help as we progress our ambition for an integrated Weaver Network seamlessly connecting travel options across West Yorkshire.”

A similar ticketing trial was launched on some East Midlands Railway routes on September 1.

Participants of the initiative will receive £15 of free credit “soon”, the DfT said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in