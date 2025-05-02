LS Lowry painting originally bought for £10 sells for more than £800,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare painting by LS Lowry originally bought for £10 has sold at auction for more than £800,000.

The painting, Going To The Mill, was bought by literary editor of the Manchester Guardian, Arthur Wallace, for £10 in 1926 and has been in the same family ever since.

On Friday the artwork sold at auction at the Mall Galleries in central London for £805,200, including buyer’s premium.

Lowry, who was lauded for his portrayal of everyday industrial scenes in northwest England, painted the piece in 1925.

Going To The Mill is marked on the back as being £30, but Lowry let Mr Wallace have it for £10.

It is believed to be one of the earliest sales made by the Stretford-born painter.

He also gifted him an additional work, The Manufacturing Town, which the family sold several years ago.

The artwork, which has been in the Wallace family for the last century, was recently on long-term loan to Pallant House Gallery in Chichester.

Simon Hucker, modern and contemporary art specialist and head of sale, Lyon And Turnbull auction house said: “We’re absolutely delighted by the price achieved for this exceptional, early painting by Lowry, bought from him when he was a virtual unknown.

“There are few artists who become a household name in Britain and Lowry definitely falls into this category.”

Mr Hucker added: “This is a painting shows that Lowry at his conceptual best, no naive painter of ‘matchstick men’, as the old pop song went.

“Instead he is an artist of true dexterity who is making deliberate formal choices, abstracting the figure in order to express an idea about loneliness and isolation within the teeming city.

“Going To The Mill is the epitome of a 1920s Lowry, the period when he becomes a unique voice in British art.

“It is especially rare is for a painting such as this to have been in one collection for one year shy of a century and we are delighted to have played a small part in its history.”

In 2024 a Lowry painting titled Sunday Afternoon sold for almost £6.3 million at auction.