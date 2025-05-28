Jury in Richard Satchwell trial sent home following hours of deliberations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The jury considering its verdict in the trial of murder accused Richard Satchwell has been sent home for the day following hours of deliberations.

The 58-year-old has denied murdering his wife, Tina, at their home in Co Cork in March 2017.

Satchwell, of Grattan Street in Youghal, is accused of murdering his wife between March 19 and 20 2017.

Tina Satchwell’s remains were found under the stairs in the living room of their Co Cork home in October 2023, six years after Satchwell, originally from Leicester, England, reported her missing.

The panel at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin was sent out by Mr Justice Paul McDermott shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday.

The jurors were called back into court shortly after 4pm and told to return on Thursday morning.

They have been deliberating verdicts for a total of four hours and 42 minutes.

The time does not include breaks.

The jury was previously told it must “consider carefully” any reasonable possibility that what the accused says about his wife’s death is true.

It has also been told to consider the reasons why Satchwell went to elaborate lengths to deceive his wife’s family and Irish police to persuade them that she was still alive, all while knowing she was dead.

The judge told the jurors that there are a number of verdicts open to them, including guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty on the basis of self-defence which would lead to an acquittal.

They have also been told to look at and examine all material and statements that have been put before them throughout the five-week trial.

The jury has heard from more than 50 witnesses over the five-week trial, many of whom were gardai involved in the investigation.